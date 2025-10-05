Cultural Clash at Singing Competition: Unexpected Intrusion Sparks Debate

A man allegedly stormed into a Rishikesh hotel, where auditions for a singing and dance competition were occurring, creating chaos over women's attire. He deemed the clothing ''inappropriate,'' sparking a confrontation.

The incident went viral after a video surfaced online, showing the man, who claimed affiliation with a Hindu group, pressuring the women to exit the venue. He argued their attire degraded local culture.

Despite the ruckus, the local authority was unaware of the incident. Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan later intervened, assuring the women. The competition, organized by Lions Club Royal, has been a platform for local talent for five years, with the club's president affirming their respect for Indian culture.

