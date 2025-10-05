Left Menu

Cultural Clash at Singing Competition: Unexpected Intrusion Sparks Debate

A man disrupted a singing and dance audition in Rishikesh, objecting to women's attire as ''inappropriate.'' He claimed to be from a Hindu group, insisting on cultural preservation. The incident escalated online with a viral video, though authorities remain uninformed. Local officials eventually reassured participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:12 IST
Cultural Clash at Singing Competition: Unexpected Intrusion Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly stormed into a Rishikesh hotel, where auditions for a singing and dance competition were occurring, creating chaos over women's attire. He deemed the clothing ''inappropriate,'' sparking a confrontation.

The incident went viral after a video surfaced online, showing the man, who claimed affiliation with a Hindu group, pressuring the women to exit the venue. He argued their attire degraded local culture.

Despite the ruckus, the local authority was unaware of the incident. Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan later intervened, assuring the women. The competition, organized by Lions Club Royal, has been a platform for local talent for five years, with the club's president affirming their respect for Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global
2
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
3
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
4
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025