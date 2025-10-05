Prakash Raj Leads the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards Jury
Prakash Raj will chair the jury for the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards. He is joined by notable industry figures like Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob on the panel. The awards will consider 128 films, starting screening on Monday as per the government order.
Eminent actor-director Prakash Raj has been appointed as the chairman of the jury for the Kerala State Film Awards slated for 2024.
The panel comprises illustrious names, including director-screenwriter Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker-cinematographer Jibu Jacob, and more, according to a recently issued government order.
A total of 128 films will vie for the awards, with screenings commencing on Monday, official sources revealed.
