Prakash Raj Leads the 2024 Kerala State Film Awards Jury

Eminent actor-director Prakash Raj has been appointed as the chairman of the jury for the Kerala State Film Awards slated for 2024.

The panel comprises illustrious names, including director-screenwriter Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker-cinematographer Jibu Jacob, and more, according to a recently issued government order.

A total of 128 films will vie for the awards, with screenings commencing on Monday, official sources revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)