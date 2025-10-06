K-Pop Demon Hunters: A Fusion of K-Pop and Hip-Hop Dominates the Charts

The animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters' is taking the world by storm, blending K-pop stylings with influences from iconic hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar. Korean American talents EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna credit such artists for inspiring their musical journey. The film has topped charts globally, including reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the hit song 'Golden'.

'KPop Demon Hunters,' directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, premiered on Netflix and quickly became the platform's most popular English-language film. The movie's soundtrack has been a massive success, with more than 3 billion global streams and massive viewing figures across major platforms in the U.S. The trio's live debut on SNL, alongside host Bad Bunny, marked a significant milestone for the group.

As discussions of a sequel circulate, directors Kang and Appelhans express gratitude for the Oscar and Grammy buzz surrounding their work. With a rich combination of storytelling, music, and animation, 'KPop Demon Hunters' continues to gain admiration, potentially paving the way for future projects and collaborations.