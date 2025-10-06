Disappearing Artifacts: Egypt's Ancient Treasures Under Threat

A Pharaonic painting has mysteriously disappeared from the well-known Saqqara necropolis near Cairo, adding to Egypt's woes concerning missing historical artifacts. Authorities suspect foul play and have initiated a probe into the incident.

Mohamed Ismail, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, confirmed that this limestone artwork was a feature of Khentika's tomb, a discovery made in the 1950s. The original site, echoing back to the sixth dynasty of Egypt's Old Kingdom, has remained closed since 2019, according to Ismail.

Amidst local reports, the painting illustrated the ancient calendar defined by the ebb and flow of the Nile River, delineating seasons such as Akhet, Proyat, and Shomu. This follows the recent theft of Pharaoh Amenemope's bracelet, in a troubling trend of cultural losses for the nation.

