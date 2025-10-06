Left Menu

Disappearing Artifacts: Egypt's Ancient Treasures Under Threat

A Pharaonic painting has vanished from Saqqara necropolis, marking another archaeological loss in Egypt. The painting, part of a mastaba tomb from the Old Kingdom, depicted the ancient Egyptian calendar. Its disappearance follows the recent theft of an ancient bracelet from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 06-10-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 02:05 IST
Disappearing Artifacts: Egypt's Ancient Treasures Under Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Pharaonic painting has mysteriously disappeared from the well-known Saqqara necropolis near Cairo, adding to Egypt's woes concerning missing historical artifacts. Authorities suspect foul play and have initiated a probe into the incident.

Mohamed Ismail, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, confirmed that this limestone artwork was a feature of Khentika's tomb, a discovery made in the 1950s. The original site, echoing back to the sixth dynasty of Egypt's Old Kingdom, has remained closed since 2019, according to Ismail.

Amidst local reports, the painting illustrated the ancient calendar defined by the ebb and flow of the Nile River, delineating seasons such as Akhet, Proyat, and Shomu. This follows the recent theft of Pharaoh Amenemope's bracelet, in a troubling trend of cultural losses for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global
2
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
3
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
4
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025