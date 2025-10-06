Left Menu

West Bengal Sparkles with Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Celebrations

Lakshmi Puja, marked by community and household celebrations, was observed across West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a song composed for the occasion. Villages like Khalna witnessed themes in the festivities, continuing a 200-year tradition. Devotees offered prayers and fasted in homage to Goddess Lakshmi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:23 IST
West Bengal Sparkles with Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Celebrations
In a cultural showcase, West Bengal celebrated Lakshmi Puja with vibrant festivities on Monday. The celebration, known as 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja,' is a pivotal event held on the full moon night following Durga Puja.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings and revealed a new song on the occasion, crafted and sung to resonate with the spirit of the festivities. Enthusiastic worshippers engaged in the puja, honouring Goddess Lakshmi with offerings such as fruits and homemade sweets, while many observed traditional fasts.

Khalna village in the Howrah district was a focal point, hosting numerous community pujas with innovative themes. With deep roots dating back 200 years, these celebrations highlight the villagers' devotion, particularly those involved in trade, to the deity of wealth. To manage the influx of devotees, local authorities ensured safety and convenience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

