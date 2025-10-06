West Bengal Sparkles with Kojagari Lakshmi Puja Celebrations

In a cultural showcase, West Bengal celebrated Lakshmi Puja with vibrant festivities on Monday. The celebration, known as 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja,' is a pivotal event held on the full moon night following Durga Puja.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her greetings and revealed a new song on the occasion, crafted and sung to resonate with the spirit of the festivities. Enthusiastic worshippers engaged in the puja, honouring Goddess Lakshmi with offerings such as fruits and homemade sweets, while many observed traditional fasts.

Khalna village in the Howrah district was a focal point, hosting numerous community pujas with innovative themes. With deep roots dating back 200 years, these celebrations highlight the villagers' devotion, particularly those involved in trade, to the deity of wealth. To manage the influx of devotees, local authorities ensured safety and convenience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)