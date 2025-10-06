Vijay Deverakonda Escapes Unharmed from Minor Car Accident in Telangana

Actor Vijay Deverakonda experienced a minor car accident in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district on Monday. The actor remained unhurt as confirmed by police.

The accident happened as Deverakonda was traveling back to Hyderabad from Puttaparthi, in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, hometown of the late guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Both his car and another vehicle brushed against one another, resulting in minor damage but no injuries.

Following the incident, Deverakonda exited his vehicle and continued his journey to Hyderabad with friends in another car. The driver of his vehicle filed a complaint, prompting police to register a case of rash driving against the other motorist involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)