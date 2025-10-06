Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda's Accident: Actor Quips About Biryani, Reassures Fans

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's car accident in Hyderabad led to a minor injury, but he reassures fans on Instagram, using humor to lighten the mood. Despite a hurt head, Deverakonda says biryani and sleep will remedy all. The actor remains unscathed, with the incident under police review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:10 IST
Vijay Deverakonda's Accident: Actor Quips About Biryani, Reassures Fans
Actor Vijay Deverakonda (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to calm his fans after his car was involved in an accident in Hyderabad. He assured his followers of his safety, writing, 'All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine,' urging fans not to worry.

The incident occurred near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district when a Bolero vehicle unexpectedly turned right, colliding with Deverakonda's Lexus. The collision caused minor damage to the Lexus's left side, but there were no injuries.

Deverakonda, accompanied by two others, switched vehicles post-collision, while his team filed a police complaint for insurance. Despite a minor headache, he lightened the situation, humorously suggesting that biryani and rest would fix everything. The actor's alleged engagement with Rashmika Mandanna has further kept him in the limelight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025