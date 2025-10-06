Vijay Deverakonda's Accident: Actor Quips About Biryani, Reassures Fans

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to calm his fans after his car was involved in an accident in Hyderabad. He assured his followers of his safety, writing, 'All is well. Car took a hit, but we are all fine,' urging fans not to worry.

The incident occurred near Undavalli in Jogulamba Gadwal district when a Bolero vehicle unexpectedly turned right, colliding with Deverakonda's Lexus. The collision caused minor damage to the Lexus's left side, but there were no injuries.

Deverakonda, accompanied by two others, switched vehicles post-collision, while his team filed a police complaint for insurance. Despite a minor headache, he lightened the situation, humorously suggesting that biryani and rest would fix everything. The actor's alleged engagement with Rashmika Mandanna has further kept him in the limelight.

(With inputs from agencies.)