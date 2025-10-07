Left Menu

Bari Weiss Takes Charge: CBS News' New Era

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison appoints Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News, alongside acquiring her startup, The Free Press. The $150 million deal aims to revitalize CBS with fresh perspectives, marrying legacy values with modern journalism. Weiss seeks to make CBS America's most trusted news outlet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:10 IST
Bari Weiss Takes Charge: CBS News' New Era

Bari Weiss, known for challenging conventional narratives, has been appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison. This critical shift comes alongside Ellison's acquisition of Weiss's start-up, The Free Press, in a striking $150 million deal to revitalize CBS News.

The appointment signifies a strategic move to modernize and elevate the third-place broadcast news network. Weiss, a former opinion writer for the New York Times, brings her unique perspective and entrepreneurial spirit to CBS, hoping to renew the legacy news organization and broaden its appeal.

In her new role, Weiss aims to guide CBS News with values reflecting those of The Free Press, emphasizing honesty, independence, and ideological diversity. Critics remain skeptical, yet Weiss is committed to making CBS News the most trusted source in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025