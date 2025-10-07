Bari Weiss Takes Charge: CBS News' New Era

Bari Weiss, known for challenging conventional narratives, has been appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison. This critical shift comes alongside Ellison's acquisition of Weiss's start-up, The Free Press, in a striking $150 million deal to revitalize CBS News.

The appointment signifies a strategic move to modernize and elevate the third-place broadcast news network. Weiss, a former opinion writer for the New York Times, brings her unique perspective and entrepreneurial spirit to CBS, hoping to renew the legacy news organization and broaden its appeal.

In her new role, Weiss aims to guide CBS News with values reflecting those of The Free Press, emphasizing honesty, independence, and ideological diversity. Critics remain skeptical, yet Weiss is committed to making CBS News the most trusted source in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)