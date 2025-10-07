Tamil Nadu: India's Emerging Aerospace and Defense Hub

Tamil Nadu is rapidly establishing itself as India's aerospace and defense innovation hub, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin. Speaking at the Conclave on Aerospace and Defence Sectors 2025, he revealed that the state had attracted investments worth Rs 23,000 crore in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.

The newly organized AeroDefCon 2025, an event by the Industries Department, seeks to enhance investments and facilitate exploration within these sectors. The Chief Minister emphasized that this event offers more than just exhibitions, serving as a platform for industry identification and collaboration.

Tamil Nadu's growing prominence in manufacturing is notable, with the state leading in electronics exports and accounting for a significant portion of India's automobile and electric vehicle output. Additionally, Stalin highlighted that the AeroDefCon 2025 has drawn substantial international interest, featuring over 300 enterprises and 8,000 business meetings.

