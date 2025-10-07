Bata India Unveils 'The Brighter Moments' Collection for Festive Flair
Bata India's new 'The Brighter Moments' collection and campaign ushers in the festive season with modern styles blending comfort and fashion. Featuring influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, this campaign targets a youthful audience, emphasizing individuality and culture. The collection is available across India and online.
Bata India is set to transform this festive season with its latest offering, 'The Brighter Moments' collection. Launched to complement Diwali celebrations, the collection marries contemporary styles with unparalleled comfort, aiming to redefine festive fashion. The campaign is fronted by digital influencers Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, who inject a vibrant energy into the campaign.
This 360-degree campaign marks a pivotal shift in Bata's brand strategy, focusing on a younger and fashion-forward audience. It combines cultural relevance with creative experimentation, emphasizing individuality while honoring tradition. The collection features metallic mules and embellished heels for women, and sleek derbys and tan loafers for men.
With prices starting at INR 999, the collection is accessible at Bata stores and online. Company executives highlight the campaign's integration across various platforms, ensuring a broad reach. Bata continues to evolve as India's leading footwear retailer, fulfilling diverse consumer needs and expanding its retail presence.
