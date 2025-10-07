Left Menu

Beyond the Menu: Unveiling Zomato's Journey

A new book, 'Unseen', written by Megha Vishwanath, dives into Zomato's origin from takeout menus to a tech unicorn. It explores founder Deepinder Goyal's public yet private journey, revealing untold stories behind crises, acquisitions, and leadership challenges that shaped India's food delivery giant.

Beyond the Menu: Unveiling Zomato's Journey
In a provocative new book, former journalist and Zomato vice-president Megha Vishwanath unveils the untold story of Zomato's rise from an office cafeteria's takeout menus to India's leading food delivery service.

Titled 'Unseen', the book provides a compelling behind-the-scenes account of the hurdles and triumphs that marked Zomato's ascent to consumer-tech unicorn status. Scheduled for release on October 30, it is published by Penguin Random House India.

Through interviews and personal observations, the book paints a detailed portrait of founder Deepinder Goyal—a man of contrasts, public and private—as he navigated crises, acquisitions, and the tumult of growth in a digital world.

