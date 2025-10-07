Uniting a Nation: 'Sardar @150' Campaign Celebrates Patel's Legacy
The Delhi and Union governments have launched the 'Sardar @150' campaign to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy. Celebrations include thematic padyatras, cultural events, and the Sacred Waters of Unity initiative, emphasizing unity, integrity, and youth participation in nation-building. Activities will occur over three phases, concluding in December.
The Delhi government, in collaboration with the Union government, launched the 'Sardar @150' campaign to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This nationwide initiative seeks to honor Patel's historic role in uniting India's states and, more importantly, to inspire the younger generation towards unity, integrity, and self-reliance.
Education Minister Ashish Sood, at a press conference, detailed the various phases of the campaign, which includes the thematic 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' celebrations. A key initiative, 'Sacred Waters of Unity,' involves students collecting water from significant rivers across India for a ceremonial 'jalabhishek' at Patel's statue on October 31.
Throughout October and November, district-level unity walks and cultural events will engage communities nationwide, culminating in a National Padyatra led by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The campaign also integrates social themes such as environmental conservation and women's welfare, reinforcing the call to India's youth for active nation-building.
