Richard Monks Takes Helm of New Independent Football Regulator

In a significant move for English soccer, Richard Monks has been appointed the Chief Executive of the newly formed Independent Football Regulator (IFR). The regulator is tasked with overseeing governance and ensuring financial sustainability across the sport.

Monks, who brings extensive experience from his time at EY and the Financial Conduct Authority, will spearhead the implementation of reforms under the Football Governance Act. These reforms grant the IFR powers to intervene in matters concerning club ownership and licensing.

His appointment follows the selection of David Kogan as IFR chair. With the government emphasizing the importance of these reforms to safeguard clubs and empower fans, Monks is poised to make a substantial impact on the football community.