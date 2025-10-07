Left Menu

Gordon Ramsay's New Series 'Knife Edge' Highlights High-Stakes Michelin Pursuit

Gordon Ramsay's latest series 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars' offers an inside look at restaurants striving for Michelin recognition. Through the series, Ramsay and host Jesse Burgess explore the challenges and emotions involved in this pursuit. The series highlights the global culinary world's passion for achieving gastronomic excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:28 IST
Gordon Ramsay, the celebrated chef and restaurateur, delves into the high-pressure world of Michelin-star aspirations with his new series, 'Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars.' The show reveals the intense drive of restaurants across various countries—USA, Britain, Italy, the Nordics, and Mexico—as they aim to acquire or maintain Michelin stars.

This Apple TV+ series, premiering on Friday, provides audiences an unscripted glimpse into the culinary profession. It highlights what's at risk for these establishments and the emotional rollercoaster they ride. Ramsay, an executive producer of the series, compares the Michelin quest to actors striving for Oscars and athletes aiming for championship medals.

Featuring input from anonymous Michelin inspectors, 'Knife Edge' brings together intimate chef interviews, behind-the-scenes preparations, and the stealthy evaluations from secret diners. It's a captivating insight into the dedication and aspirations that drive the culinary arts forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Delhi Downpour: Traffic Woes and Temperature Dips

Chief Justice Shoe Attack Sparks National Outcry

Europe Eyes Euro-Denominated Stablecoin Revolution

Madrid Building Collapse Leaves Workers Missing, Search Underway

