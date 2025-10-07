Left Menu

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu launched an insightful book titled 'Above And Beyond – Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation,' authored by Shiv Kumar Mohanka. The minister emphasized efforts to boost aviation accessibility and affordability. Concurrently, the DS Group has been recognized as Water Positive, marking a milestone in sustainability.

Above And Beyond: Unveiling the World of Aviation
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu unveiled a compelling new book called 'Above And Beyond – Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation' in the capital on Tuesday. The book, penned by Shiv Kumar Mohanka, a senior CISF officer, promises a fascinating exploration of the aviation industry.

Highlighting progressive strides, the minister discussed initiatives aimed at making air travel more accessible and affordable, including the UDAN Yatri Cafe initiative that offers affordable food options at airports.

On the same day, Dharampal Satyapal Group, a notable FMCG firm, announced its certification as a Water Positive company by GRIHA, reflecting their commitment to sustainability through extensive water conservation and management initiatives that bolster community water security.

