Ramayan: A Symbol of Social Values and Environmental Protection

During an event celebrating the 85th birth anniversary of late DP Bora, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the Ramayan as both a religious text and a symbol of social values and environmental protection. The event also celebrated the contribution of women under the Mission Shakti initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:58 IST
In a ceremony held on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that the Ramayan transcends religious boundaries, serving as a bastion of social values and environmental conservation.

Speaking at the 85th birth anniversary of former legislator late DP Bora, Adityanath noted the event's alignment with Sharad Purnima and the anniversaries of Maharshi Valmiki and Meera Bai. He honored these figures and Bora, urging recognition of their contributions.

The chief minister reiterated the importance of the ongoing Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, aligning it with broader visions of social harmony, while inaugurating new women's empowerment centers under the Mission Shakti initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

