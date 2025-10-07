Maharashtra's Pledge to Preserve Marathi Language

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the importance of the Marathi language, asserting that its preservation is a matter of honor rather than political gain. Speaking at the 'Abhijat Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Sohla,' he assured that the government will ensure there is no shortage of funds for its promotion.

Shinde expressed pride as Marathi was granted the status of a classical language, a proposal made during his previous tenure as chief minister. He hailed the recognition granted in October 2024 as a momentous occasion for the Marathi community.

The government has taken several steps to enhance the status of Marathi, including mandatory education in schools, extending Marathi use in technical education, and significantly increasing funding for cultural events. Projects like establishing a Marathi Bhasha Bhavan in Mumbai and a Marathi Bhavan in London are underway to bolster its global presence.

