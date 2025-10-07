KSPCB Cracks Down on Kannada 'Bigg Boss' Studio: Environmental Regulations Breached

The Bengaluru South district authorities, acting on an order from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), sealed off the studio hosting the popular Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Bidadi on Tuesday.

Serious violations of environmental laws were cited as the reason for the closure. A contingent of police and KSPCB officials enforced the shutdown, locking the doors of the facility.

The studio, operated by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited, had continued operations despite lacking required environmental permits, prompting KSPCB to issue a closure notice. The facility was in violation of both the Water and Air Pollution Control Acts, officials stated.

