KSPCB Cracks Down on Kannada 'Bigg Boss' Studio: Environmental Regulations Breached

Bengaluru South authorities closed the studio of Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Bidadi following the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board order. The studio was operating without necessary environmental permits, resulting in a shutdown. The studio had ignored prior notices and inspections, prompting authoritative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Bengaluru South district authorities, acting on an order from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), sealed off the studio hosting the popular Kannada reality show 'Bigg Boss' in Bidadi on Tuesday.

Serious violations of environmental laws were cited as the reason for the closure. A contingent of police and KSPCB officials enforced the shutdown, locking the doors of the facility.

The studio, operated by Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited, had continued operations despite lacking required environmental permits, prompting KSPCB to issue a closure notice. The facility was in violation of both the Water and Air Pollution Control Acts, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

