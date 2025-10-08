Left Menu

Celebrating Maharishi Valmiki: A Timeless Message of Compassion & Equality

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta emphasizes Maharishi Valmiki's enduring message of compassion and equality at the Valmiki Dalit Mahapanchayat. Highlighting the Ramayana's teachings, she advocates for a just society and government's commitment to providing equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and employment for every citizen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the enduring impact of Maharishi Valmiki's teachings, emphasizing their relevance in addressing today's societal challenges. Her address at the Valmiki Dalit Mahapanchayat in Trilokpuri celebrated Valmiki Jayanti and highlighted the philosopher's message of compassion and equality.

Gupta remarked on Valmiki's immortal contribution through the Ramayana, which expounds the depth of Lord Ram's character and strength in harmony and humanity. She observed that these teachings continue to inspire contemporary society towards a just and equitable world.

The CM affirmed the Delhi government's dedication to inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities in essential sectors such as education, healthcare, and employment. Gupta envisioned a future where fairness and mutual respect drive the city's progress, resonating with Valmiki's philosophical legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

