Celebrating Maharishi Valmiki: A Timeless Message of Compassion & Equality

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the enduring impact of Maharishi Valmiki's teachings, emphasizing their relevance in addressing today's societal challenges. Her address at the Valmiki Dalit Mahapanchayat in Trilokpuri celebrated Valmiki Jayanti and highlighted the philosopher's message of compassion and equality.

Gupta remarked on Valmiki's immortal contribution through the Ramayana, which expounds the depth of Lord Ram's character and strength in harmony and humanity. She observed that these teachings continue to inspire contemporary society towards a just and equitable world.

The CM affirmed the Delhi government's dedication to inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities in essential sectors such as education, healthcare, and employment. Gupta envisioned a future where fairness and mutual respect drive the city's progress, resonating with Valmiki's philosophical legacy.

