Controversy Surrounds Vijay's Absence Post-Stampede Tragedy
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeks police permission for president Vijay to meet families of stampede victims after a court-ordered probe. Criticized for not visiting sooner, the actor-politician reached out via video calls. The situation drew the ire of the Madras High Court, resulting in a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is urging state police to allow party president Vijay to visit Karur, following the fatal stampede that occurred during his rally on September 27, which claimed 41 lives.
TVK spokespersons met with Director-General of Police (DGP) G Venkataraman to request security arrangements for the TVK leader's visit. Actor and politician Vijay has faced criticism for not personally visiting the bereaved families soon after the tragedy.
Vijay reached out to the affected families 10 days later via WhatsApp video calls, providing support and assurances. A TVK team facilitated these interactions after the Madras High Court condemned Vijay and TVK for leaving the scene and showing no remorse, prompting a court-ordered Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
