Tragic Demise of 'Babu Chhetri': Actor Murdered in Shocking Turn of Events

Actor Priyanshu alias Babu Chhetri, known for his role in 'Jhund', was allegedly murdered by his friend following a drunken brawl in Nagpur. The accused, Dhruv Sahu, has been arrested. Both had a criminal background. Chhetri was found injured and later declared dead in hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unsettling incident, Priyanshu Chhetri, famed for his portrayal of 'Babu Chhetri' in the acclaimed film 'Jhund', was tragically murdered during a drunken dispute in Nagpur, authorities reported.

The alleged murderer, Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, a close friend of the actor, was apprehended following the incident. Both men reportedly had criminal records, with the police continuing to probe the case's deeper ramifications.

Witness accounts and preliminary investigations detail a night of heavy drinking in an abandoned house, culminating in Chhetri being assaulted out of fear by Sahu. Discovered in critical condition, Chhetri succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

