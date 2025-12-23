CBI Uncovers Lavish Assets in Nagpur Raid

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a significant raid at the residence of Sandeep Singh, an official at Western Coalfields Limited, uncovering multiple assets allegedly disproportionate to his known income. The raid, orchestrated by the Anti-Corruption Branch, revealed substantial wealth far beyond the couple's financial declarations.

Among the assets seized by the CBI at Singh's Nagpur home were 900 grams of gold jewellery, several pieces of agricultural land in Jharkhand, and a luxury SUV. Further investigations showed documents relating to a bungalow in Punjab's Mohali and substantial investments in lavish home interiors.

The financial probe revealed that Singh's illicit accumulation of wealth soared from Rs 1.62 crore to Rs 2.87 crore between August 2023 and August 2025. His wife, Sweta Singh, is also implicated in the scandal. The CBI continues its thorough investigation into the financial dealings of the Singhs.

