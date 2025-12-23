Left Menu

CBI Uncovers Lavish Assets in Nagpur Raid

The CBI's Anti-Corruption Branch raided Western Coalfields Limited official Sandeep Singh's Nagpur residence, uncovering assets like gold, land, and a luxury SUV. The investigation found disproportionate assets worth Rs 45.23 lakh, attributed to Singh and his wife Sweta's use of a shell company. Further inquiries are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:55 IST
CBI Uncovers Lavish Assets in Nagpur Raid
Sandeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a significant raid at the residence of Sandeep Singh, an official at Western Coalfields Limited, uncovering multiple assets allegedly disproportionate to his known income. The raid, orchestrated by the Anti-Corruption Branch, revealed substantial wealth far beyond the couple's financial declarations.

Among the assets seized by the CBI at Singh's Nagpur home were 900 grams of gold jewellery, several pieces of agricultural land in Jharkhand, and a luxury SUV. Further investigations showed documents relating to a bungalow in Punjab's Mohali and substantial investments in lavish home interiors.

The financial probe revealed that Singh's illicit accumulation of wealth soared from Rs 1.62 crore to Rs 2.87 crore between August 2023 and August 2025. His wife, Sweta Singh, is also implicated in the scandal. The CBI continues its thorough investigation into the financial dealings of the Singhs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025