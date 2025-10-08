Political Pressure Suspected in Birla's Last-Minute Inauguration Absence
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested that political pressure might have influenced Kumar Mangalam Birla's decision to miss inaugurating a paint manufacturing facility despite citing health issues. Birla informed Banerjee of his cancellation shortly after her press conference announcing the event, leading to speculation over external forces at play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:45 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising twist, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at political pressure as the reason for Kumar Mangalam Birla's absence from the inauguration of a new paint manufacturing facility.
Birla, the Aditya Birla Group chair, sent a last-minute cancellation notice citing health issues, mere hours after Banerjee announced the event.
Banerjee, speaking to journalists, suggested that external factors akin to a 'highly loaded virus' might have caused the unexpected change, though she emphasized not placing personal blame on Birla.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration
Mumbai’s long wait has ended with inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport: PM Modi.
Modi Boosts Mumbai's Infrastructure with Major Airport and Metro Inaugurations
Stardom Ups and Downs: Concert Cancellations and New Album Releases
Monumental Tribute: Inauguration of Baba Jiwan Singh Memorial