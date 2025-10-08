Left Menu

Political Pressure Suspected in Birla's Last-Minute Inauguration Absence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested that political pressure might have influenced Kumar Mangalam Birla's decision to miss inaugurating a paint manufacturing facility despite citing health issues. Birla informed Banerjee of his cancellation shortly after her press conference announcing the event, leading to speculation over external forces at play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:45 IST
Kumar Mangalam Birla
In a surprising twist, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at political pressure as the reason for Kumar Mangalam Birla's absence from the inauguration of a new paint manufacturing facility.

Birla, the Aditya Birla Group chair, sent a last-minute cancellation notice citing health issues, mere hours after Banerjee announced the event.

Banerjee, speaking to journalists, suggested that external factors akin to a 'highly loaded virus' might have caused the unexpected change, though she emphasized not placing personal blame on Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

