Political Pressure Suspected in Birla's Last-Minute Inauguration Absence

In a surprising twist, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at political pressure as the reason for Kumar Mangalam Birla's absence from the inauguration of a new paint manufacturing facility.

Birla, the Aditya Birla Group chair, sent a last-minute cancellation notice citing health issues, mere hours after Banerjee announced the event.

Banerjee, speaking to journalists, suggested that external factors akin to a 'highly loaded virus' might have caused the unexpected change, though she emphasized not placing personal blame on Birla.

(With inputs from agencies.)