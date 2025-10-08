Bahar-e-Urdu: A Jubilee Celebration of Urdu’s Cultural Magic

The Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy marked five decades of cultural contributions with a grand event, Bahar-e-Urdu, at Dome SVP Stadium. An enthusiastic audience witnessed a celebration of Urdu through poetry, wit, and music.

Farkhanda and the Kohinoor Music Academy opened the evening with a Qaumi Yakjehti Geet, leading to Mujeeb Khan's theatrical rendition of 'Ishq Jale To Jale Aisa,' inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's verses. A Mushaira, featuring poets like Rajesh Reddy and Shakeel Azmi, enchanted attendees with lyrical mastery.

The event also included humorous segments by Surender Sharma and a panel discussion on Urdu's cinematic influence, featuring prominent figures like Sachin Pilgaonkar. Concluding with interactive content led by Javed Akhtar, the occasion celebrated Urdu's emotive power across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)