Bahar-e-Urdu: A Jubilee Celebration of Urdu’s Cultural Magic

The Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary with Bahar-e-Urdu, an evening filled with riveting poetry, music, and theatrical performances. Highlights included a panel on Urdu's influence in films and a lively session with Javed Akhtar. The event underscored Urdu's emotional connection and timeless appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:47 IST
The Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy marked five decades of cultural contributions with a grand event, Bahar-e-Urdu, at Dome SVP Stadium. An enthusiastic audience witnessed a celebration of Urdu through poetry, wit, and music.

Farkhanda and the Kohinoor Music Academy opened the evening with a Qaumi Yakjehti Geet, leading to Mujeeb Khan's theatrical rendition of 'Ishq Jale To Jale Aisa,' inspired by Sahir Ludhianvi's verses. A Mushaira, featuring poets like Rajesh Reddy and Shakeel Azmi, enchanted attendees with lyrical mastery.

The event also included humorous segments by Surender Sharma and a panel discussion on Urdu's cinematic influence, featuring prominent figures like Sachin Pilgaonkar. Concluding with interactive content led by Javed Akhtar, the occasion celebrated Urdu's emotive power across generations.

