UK and Bollywood: A Cinematic Bond Grows Stronger with New Production Deal

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai on Wednesday attracted significant attention from cinema enthusiasts. During the visit, Starmer announced plans for three major productions by India's leading film studio, Yash Raj Films (YRF), to be filmed in the United Kingdom by 2026, according to the British High Commission.

"Bollywood is back in Britain," Keir Starmer declared. "It's bringing jobs, investment, and opportunity while showcasing the UK as a premier destination for global filmmaking. This partnership is exactly what our trade deal with India aims to foster—promoting growth, strengthening cultural ties, and benefiting communities nationwide." The Prime Minister met with actor Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Widhani praised the UK Prime Minister's vision, noting the UK's special significance as the location for iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ). He expressed enthusiasm for rekindling YRF's collaboration with the UK, particularly during DDLJ's 30th anniversary, and highlighted the production of its stage adaptation in the UK.

Accompanying Starmer were representatives from the British Film Institute, the British Film Commission, Pinewood Studios, Elstree Studios, and Civic Studios, coinciding with Yash Raj Studios' 20th anniversary in India. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy emphasized the importance of such collaborations for the creative industries in both countries.

BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts and Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of the British Film Commission, stressed the mutual benefits of deeper cooperation. Andrew M. Smith OBE DL from Pinewood Group and Rebecca Hawkes of Elstree Studios were part of the delegation, as well as Anushka Shah, CEO of Civic Studios. Shah highlighted the importance of partnerships that focus on social impact films and climate media projects.