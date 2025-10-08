Left Menu

India Launches Largest Government-Owned Marine Slipway Cradle

Union Minister George Kurian inaugurated a new 250-ton capacity slipway cradle in Kochi. The facility, built by Fishery Survey of India, supports diverse vessels' maintenance and aligns with India's Blue Economy vision. This infrastructure will aid in marine research operations and enhance fishing sector efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:15 IST
India Launches Largest Government-Owned Marine Slipway Cradle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian has marked a significant step forward in India's marine infrastructure with the commissioning of a new 250-ton capacity slipway cradle in Kochi.

The cradle, a major project by the Fishery Survey of India costing Rs 1.78 crore, is designed to accommodate a wide range of vessels, from fishing boats to research ships. This facility is the largest government-owned slipway cradle in India.

The innovative platform promises wide-ranging benefits, from bolstering marine research capabilities to strengthening the national push towards a sustainable Blue Economy. Moreover, initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana look to further enhance operational efficiency and safety at sea for the nation's fishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

Political Storm Brews Over Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration

 India
2
Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

Bangladesh's Internal Affairs: A Test of Diplomacy with India

 Bangladesh
3
India Banks on Emerging Talent: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Shine

India Banks on Emerging Talent: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set to Shine

 India
4
Kemi Badenoch's Bold Move: Conservative Leader Vows to Abolish Stamp Duty

Kemi Badenoch's Bold Move: Conservative Leader Vows to Abolish Stamp Duty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025