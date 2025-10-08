India Launches Largest Government-Owned Marine Slipway Cradle
Union Minister George Kurian inaugurated a new 250-ton capacity slipway cradle in Kochi. The facility, built by Fishery Survey of India, supports diverse vessels' maintenance and aligns with India's Blue Economy vision. This infrastructure will aid in marine research operations and enhance fishing sector efficiency.
Union Minister George Kurian has marked a significant step forward in India's marine infrastructure with the commissioning of a new 250-ton capacity slipway cradle in Kochi.
The cradle, a major project by the Fishery Survey of India costing Rs 1.78 crore, is designed to accommodate a wide range of vessels, from fishing boats to research ships. This facility is the largest government-owned slipway cradle in India.
The innovative platform promises wide-ranging benefits, from bolstering marine research capabilities to strengthening the national push towards a sustainable Blue Economy. Moreover, initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana look to further enhance operational efficiency and safety at sea for the nation's fishers.
