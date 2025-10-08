India Launches Largest Government-Owned Marine Slipway Cradle

Union Minister George Kurian has marked a significant step forward in India's marine infrastructure with the commissioning of a new 250-ton capacity slipway cradle in Kochi.

The cradle, a major project by the Fishery Survey of India costing Rs 1.78 crore, is designed to accommodate a wide range of vessels, from fishing boats to research ships. This facility is the largest government-owned slipway cradle in India.

The innovative platform promises wide-ranging benefits, from bolstering marine research capabilities to strengthening the national push towards a sustainable Blue Economy. Moreover, initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana look to further enhance operational efficiency and safety at sea for the nation's fishers.

