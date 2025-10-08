Left Menu

Starmer's Cinematic Diplomacy: Bollywood's Return to Britain

British PM Keir Starmer visits India's Yash Raj Films Studios, announcing collaborations with Indian production houses to make films in the UK. This initiative aims to strengthen UK-India ties, boost the UK economy, and create jobs, showcasing the UK as a premier destination for global filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the magnetism of the United Kingdom as a global filming destination. During his visit to Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri, Starmer revealed that major Indian production houses would commence producing films across various UK locations.

Accompanied by a delegation from the British film industry—including the British Film Institute and Pinewood Studios—Starmer underscored this collaboration as a boost for economic growth and cultural exchange. The UK is set to host three new Bollywood productions starting next year, following this partnership.

The initiative emphasizes not only the creation of over 3,000 jobs but also solidifies the UK's role in the international film industry, as noted by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy. This collaboration is backed by a new cooperation agreement set to enhance co-production and resource-sharing between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

