New Guidelines Set to Make OTT Content Accessible to Differently-abled
The government has introduced draft guidelines mandating OTT platforms to incorporate accessibility features like captions, audio descriptions, and Indian Sign Language. Feedback is sought by October 22. Implementation is phased over two years, exempting live and short-form content. A monitoring committee will ensure compliance and address grievances.
On Wednesday, the government released new draft guidelines requiring OTT platforms to incorporate at least one accessibility feature in their new content for audiences with hearing and visual impairments.
These guidelines, outlined by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, mandate features such as captions, audio descriptions, and Indian Sign Language to enhance access to online content. Stakeholders and the public are invited to provide feedback by October 22.
Implementation will occur in two phases over two years, exempting live, audio-only, and short-form content. The Ministry will set up a monitoring committee, meeting quarterly, to oversee the process and ensure consistent adherence across the OTT industry.
