Unearthing Secrets: The Commodus Passageway Opens to Colosseum Visitors

The Colosseum in Rome, known for its awe-inspiring history, has unveiled a previously hidden passageway, the Commodus Passage, to the general public. Named after the infamous Roman emperor depicted in the film 'Gladiator,' the passage allowed emperors to discreetly access the arena without mingling with the masses.

The passage was constructed between the late 1st century AD and early 2nd century AD and served as an architectural expansion of the original Colosseum, inaugurated in 80 AD. Archaeologist Barbara Nazzaro described the public opening as an opportunity for visitors to 'appreciate what it was like to be an emperor.'

Though discovered in the 19th century, the passage's links to Commodus stem from records of an assassination attempt connected to an underground route. Despite challenges in preserving its once magnificent decor, including mythological themes and bear fights, a virtual reconstruction now offers a glimpse into its storied past.

(With inputs from agencies.)