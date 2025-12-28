Left Menu

Lavrov's Warning: European Troops in Ukraine as Legitimate Targets

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that any European troops in Ukraine could become targets for Russian forces. He criticized European politicians for their perceived ambitions and alleged neglect toward the peoples of Ukraine and Europe. Lavrov's comments were reported by the state news agency TASS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:14 IST
Lavrov's Warning: European Troops in Ukraine as Legitimate Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moscow has issued a stern warning that any European troops stationed in Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets by Russian forces. The declaration was made by Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview published by TASS, a state-controlled news agency, over the weekend.

Lavrov offered no evidence for his claims but took the opportunity to accuse European politicians of being driven by 'ambitions' in their dealings with Kyiv. He alleged that these ambitions overlooked the welfare of Ukrainian and European citizens.

The comments have stirred diplomatic tensions, raising questions about the already fragile state of Europe-Russia relations amid ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

Pakistan Star Player Faces Ban Over Controversial Tournament Appearance

 Pakistan
2
Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

Foreign Investors Flee Indian Equities Amid Record Withdrawals

 India
3
Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform

Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform

 India
4
India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Coverage in 2025

India's Healthcare Revolution: Technological Advancements and Expansive Cove...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden behavioral costs of AI collaboration at work

Students rely on AI yet fear dependency and integrity risks

From microplastics to pesticides, AI maps invisible threats in everyday diets

Why AI still struggles with meaning and how dialectics may solve it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025