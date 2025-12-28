Moscow has issued a stern warning that any European troops stationed in Ukraine could be considered legitimate targets by Russian forces. The declaration was made by Russia's Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, in an interview published by TASS, a state-controlled news agency, over the weekend.

Lavrov offered no evidence for his claims but took the opportunity to accuse European politicians of being driven by 'ambitions' in their dealings with Kyiv. He alleged that these ambitions overlooked the welfare of Ukrainian and European citizens.

The comments have stirred diplomatic tensions, raising questions about the already fragile state of Europe-Russia relations amid ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe.