Bangladesh in Turmoil: Unraveling the Chaos After Sharif Osman Hadi's Death

The death of Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi has unleashed violence in Bangladesh, with accusations against a segment of the interim government for failing to control the unrest. Media outlets and cultural organizations have been targeted, while allegations of political motives behind the turmoil intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:09 IST
The recent death of prominent political figure Sharif Osman Hadi has ignited a wave of violence in Bangladesh, leading to widespread destruction and raising concerns over governmental involvement. Media and cultural institutions were targeted, drawing criticism from the Editors Council, which accused parts of the interim government of turning a blind eye to the chaos.

Hadi, a known critic of India and the Awami League, was shot during an election campaign in Dhaka. His demise has triggered speculations of government complicity in using the incident to destabilize the upcoming elections. Arrests have been made, yet the political affiliations of those detained spark further controversy.

The escalating violence saw multiple attacks, including arson and bombings, highlighting a tense political climate. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an adviser to the interim government, urged for unity between the media and governmental bodies against what she dubbed common adversaries. This plea comes as the nation grapples with continuing unrest.

