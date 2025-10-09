Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fitness, Family, and Changing Views on Wealth

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated for her devotion to fitness, highlighted how she integrates yoga and exercise into her daily routine. Speaking at an HSBC event in Delhi, Kapoor, alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan, emphasized the importance of instilling healthy habits in their children, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena revealed that she and Saif prioritize working out together, balancing their love for cinema with shared fitness goals. 'We're both fitness enthusiasts, and we enjoy practicing yoga together,' she stated, stressing the role of example-setting in parenting.

The acclaimed actress further reflected on her changing perspective on wealth, attributing her 26-year career as a catalyst for this evolution. Kapoor underscored the significance of gender pay equity in Bollywood, saying, 'Actors now voice their demand for equal pay, enhancing both character and the broader definition of wealth.'

