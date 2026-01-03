US Forces Capture Venezuelan President Maduro in Surprising Strike
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been captured by US forces and flown out of the country. President Trump announced the large-scale operation on social media, confirming Maduro's wife was also detained. Trump is expected to make a formal statement regarding the incident later today.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:07 IST
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was apprehended and removed from his nation, according to an announcement by President Donald Trump on Saturday morning. Trump confirmed that US forces executed a significant operation targeting Venezuela and its leader.
The announcement was made through Trump's social media account, where he revealed that Maduro, along with his wife, had been taken into custody. The operation was executed in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.
A statement from President Trump is anticipated later this morning to provide further details on the operation and its implications for US-Venezuela relations.
