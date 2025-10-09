Left Menu

Vrindavan Seer: Police Dispel Rumors of Health Crisis

Amid health speculations of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, Mathura police confirmed his well-being and urged against spreading false rumors. Anxiety had risen among followers due to unverified reports on his health. The police issued an official statement to maintain order and warned of consequences for misinformation spreaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:33 IST
Amid swirling speculations surrounding the health of the Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, Mathura police have stepped forward to assure the public that the seer is in good condition.

The unverified reports, which rapidly spread, indicated a severe deterioration in Premanand's health, causing anxiety among his devotees.

As a result, followers began to gather at his Vrindavan ashram. To maintain law and order, police issued a firm statement, emphasizing that the saint is in good health and warning against the circulation of false information. The Mathura SSP also mentioned potential legal actions against those perpetuating rumors through social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

