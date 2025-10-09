Vrindavan Seer: Police Dispel Rumors of Health Crisis

Amid swirling speculations surrounding the health of the Vrindavan-based spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj, Mathura police have stepped forward to assure the public that the seer is in good condition.

The unverified reports, which rapidly spread, indicated a severe deterioration in Premanand's health, causing anxiety among his devotees.

As a result, followers began to gather at his Vrindavan ashram. To maintain law and order, police issued a firm statement, emphasizing that the saint is in good health and warning against the circulation of false information. The Mathura SSP also mentioned potential legal actions against those perpetuating rumors through social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)