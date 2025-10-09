Left Menu

Negligence Alleged in Zubeen Garg's Tragic Passing: A Closer Look

Bankim Roy Medhi, a close associate of Zubeen Garg, claims negligence in the singer's death. Garg passed away in Singapore just before a significant performance. Investigations have led to multiple arrests amid accusations of failing responsibilities and conspiracy to mask his death as accidental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:28 IST
Bankim Roy Medhi (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The unexpected death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has raised questions about possible negligence, according to Bankim Roy Medhi, a close friend and business partner. Garg, who was slated to perform at the Northeast India Festival, died in Singapore on September 19. His body was flown to Delhi and then to Guwahati.

In a media interaction, Medhi shed light on ongoing SIT and CID investigations into Garg's demise and spoke about his long-standing bond with Garg. He expressed concerns about the economic and agricultural development of Assam, rooted in their collaborative efforts beyond entertainment.

The SIT has arrested several individuals, including the festival's main organizer and members of Garg's professional circle, over alleged negligence. Medhi cited videos and audios as evidence of failure in upholding responsibilities. Further, Assam Police suspended an officer in connection with the case, while a bandmate suggested a plot to disguise Garg's death as an accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

