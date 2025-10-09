Left Menu

Delhi's Swadeshi Utsav: A Celebration of Local Pride

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the Delhi government will promote local industries and Swadeshi products, inspired by 'Vocal for Local'. Swadeshi Utsav 2025 celebrates substituting foreign goods with local products, emphasizing patriotism and Indian brands' global recognition, running till October 11 with 100 exhibition stalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost local economy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that the Delhi government will extend its support to local industries and Swadeshi products. Echoing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, Swadeshi Utsav 2025 aims to put native products in the spotlight.

Scheduled to run through October 11, this three-day festival offers 100 exhibition stalls highlighting MSMEs, artisans, and more. Gupta has reiterated that the Swadeshi movement goes beyond mere symbolism, underscoring the potential global recognition of Indian brands.

Gupta emphasized that embracing Swadeshi extends beyond economic acts and embodies an expression of patriotism. With a focus on 'Made in India' quality, the initiative aims to foster national pride and encourage self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

