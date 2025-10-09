Delhi's Swadeshi Utsav: A Celebration of Local Pride

In a bid to boost local economy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared that the Delhi government will extend its support to local industries and Swadeshi products. Echoing the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, Swadeshi Utsav 2025 aims to put native products in the spotlight.

Scheduled to run through October 11, this three-day festival offers 100 exhibition stalls highlighting MSMEs, artisans, and more. Gupta has reiterated that the Swadeshi movement goes beyond mere symbolism, underscoring the potential global recognition of Indian brands.

Gupta emphasized that embracing Swadeshi extends beyond economic acts and embodies an expression of patriotism. With a focus on 'Made in India' quality, the initiative aims to foster national pride and encourage self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)