Tragic End to Young Boxing Legacy: Arturo Gatti Jr.'s Untimely Passing

Arturo Gatti Jr., son of boxing legend Arturo Gatti, died at 17 in Mexico City. His death was announced by the World Boxing Association. Gatti Jr.'s father, a world champion, died in 2009. Gatti Jr. was preparing for a professional boxing debut and living with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:02 IST
Tragedy struck the boxing world as Arturo Gatti Jr., son of the late legendary boxer Arturo Gatti, passed away at the age of 17. The World Boxing Association confirmed his death, leaving the sports community in mourning.

Gatti Jr. was discovered lifeless in his Mexico City apartment, where he resided with his mother, Amanda Rodrigues. Authorities have yet to disclose the cause of death, fueling public speculation.

The young Gatti followed in his father's footsteps, moving to Mexico City to train for his boxing debut. Tragically, his life was cut short, echoing the sudden loss of his father, who died under contested circumstances in 2009.

