In an unexpected turn, Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh was not awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, a decision that literary circles in Kolkata insist does nothing to detract from his widespread acclaim. Despite rumors of being a frontrunner, the honor went to Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, celebrated for his singular narrative style.

Prominent Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay noted that while Ghosh may not have secured the Nobel, his popularity and the impact of his extensive oeuvre transcends borders and accolades. Ghosh's work, which intimately documents historical struggles, continues to resonate with readers globally.

Literary experts like Pracheta Gupta echo similar sentiments, arguing the Nobel Prize doesn't define an author's contributions or cultural significance. Many celebrated writers have not received this recognition but retain an iconic status, suggesting that the essence of literary greatness surpasses formal accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)