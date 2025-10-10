Seb Mahotsav 2.0: Farmers Connect with Consumers in Dehradun

Launched by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), 'Seb Mahotsav 2.0' aims to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers by providing a dedicated platform for farmers to display their produce.

The two-day event, hosted at NABARD's Uttarakhand Regional Office, Dehradun, was ceremonially inaugurated by State Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Ganesh Joshi, with NABARD Chief General Manager Pankaj Yadav in attendance.

Minister Joshi commended NABARD's initiative, emphasizing that such festivals foster a vital connection between the public and the farming community, thereby promoting support and understanding of agricultural efforts and needs.

