Sacred Buddha Relics Journey to Kalmykia: A Reverent Expedition

The sacred relics of the Buddha, initially planned for display in Kalmykia from September 24 to 28, will now be sent on October 10, owing to unforeseen logistical issues, officials announced. The cherished artifacts, housed in the National Museum's Buddhist Gallery, will be transported with utmost religious reverence by the Indian Air Force to Russia.

A special ceremony, including a puja, will occur at 10:30 PM on October 10 at the museum, followed by the departure of the convoy to Delhi's Palam Technical Area at 11:15 PM. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, leading the Indian delegation, will arrive shortly after midnight.

The aircraft is scheduled to take off at 1:30 AM on October 11 for Elista, the capital of Kalmykia Republic. The exhibition, part of the 3rd International Buddhist Forum themed 'Buddhism in the New Millennium', marks the first such Arabian relic showcase in the region's main Buddhist monastery, Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery.

(With inputs from agencies.)