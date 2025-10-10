Suresh Gopi Criticizes Probe Against Film Personalities as Diversion Tactic

Union Minister Suresh Gopi suggested on Friday that the ongoing investigation into film personalities serves as a diversion from the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy.

During a public interaction in Palakkad, Gopi indicated that the scrutiny of two unnamed film actors is intended to distract attention from the Sabarimala issue. Without naming the actors, he added, "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are intensifying their probes. As a Union minister, I should refrain from further comments."

Gopi further noted that it is not uncommon for famous individuals to be targeted through police actions when the government faces public challenges. He has been making similar remarks during his statewide interaction programs, sparking political debate, especially after touching on topics like the proposed AIIMS in Alappuzha. Meanwhile, actors such as Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amith Chakalakkal are currently under investigation for alleged luxury car smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)