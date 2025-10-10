Entertainment Industry Battles AI: Protecting Creativity in the Digital Age

The entertainment industry is pushing back against the use of their copyrighted material by AI companies for training purposes. Hollywood and Bollywood studios are advocating for stricter protections in India, while perspectives vary globally, with Japan implementing exemptions and the EU offering opt-out options.

In other news, the London Film Festival kicked off with the premiere of Daniel Craig's latest detective film 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'. The festival features talks from notable figures such as Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao.

Additionally, the economic implications of Disney's price hikes during peak holidays and new Bollywood film productions in the UK highlight emerging business trends within the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)