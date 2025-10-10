Left Menu

Entertainment Industry Battles AI: Protecting Creativity in the Digital Age

The entertainment sector is actively lobbying against AI firms using copyrighted content for model training. Hollywood and Bollywood groups seek stricter protection laws in India. Key events include Daniel Craig's 'Knives Out' film launch, Disney's price hikes, and innovative responses from prominent artists to AI threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:26 IST
Entertainment Industry Battles AI: Protecting Creativity in the Digital Age
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The entertainment industry is pushing back against the use of their copyrighted material by AI companies for training purposes. Hollywood and Bollywood studios are advocating for stricter protections in India, while perspectives vary globally, with Japan implementing exemptions and the EU offering opt-out options.

In other news, the London Film Festival kicked off with the premiere of Daniel Craig's latest detective film 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'. The festival features talks from notable figures such as Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Chloe Zhao.

Additionally, the economic implications of Disney's price hikes during peak holidays and new Bollywood film productions in the UK highlight emerging business trends within the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G Solutions

ACES India and BSNL Accelerate Mumbai's Connectivity with Advanced 4G and 5G...

 India
2
Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnings

Devastating Earthquake Rocks the Southern Philippines, Sparks Tsunami Warnin...

 Global
3
Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russian Strikes Paralyze Kyiv: Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

 Global
4
Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

Turmoil and Tenure: The Rise and Fall of Peru's First Female President

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025