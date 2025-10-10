Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Controversy Sparks Investigation: Court Orders SIT Probe

The Kerala High Court has ordered a Special Investigation Team to probe allegations of gold theft from Sabarimala temple. Local officials and opposition leaders call for accountability, with former TDB president facing questions and political tensions rising. The central theme revolves around alleged mismanagement and the sale of sacred items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has taken a decisive step by ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged disappearance of gold from Sabarimala temple. This move was warmly received by Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who expressed his shock and deep sadness over the incident. He affirmed his trust in the court's ability to conduct a fair probe.

Meanwhile, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar addressed the uproar, suggesting that the return of gold by sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty following electroplating was a significant oversight. He stated his readiness to face any repercussions if any faults were found in his actions during his tenure.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that the Devaswom Minister and TDB officials be held accountable. He raised further concerns about the alleged mismanagement and missing sacred items beyond the Dwarapalaka idols, criticizing the political alignments influencing the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

