Sabarimala Gold Controversy Sparks Investigation: Court Orders SIT Probe

The Kerala High Court has taken a decisive step by ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged disappearance of gold from Sabarimala temple. This move was warmly received by Thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who expressed his shock and deep sadness over the incident. He affirmed his trust in the court's ability to conduct a fair probe.

Meanwhile, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar addressed the uproar, suggesting that the return of gold by sponsor Unnikrishnan Potty following electroplating was a significant oversight. He stated his readiness to face any repercussions if any faults were found in his actions during his tenure.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan demanded that the Devaswom Minister and TDB officials be held accountable. He raised further concerns about the alleged mismanagement and missing sacred items beyond the Dwarapalaka idols, criticizing the political alignments influencing the investigation.

