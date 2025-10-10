iQIYI's 2025 Holiday Data Reveals Streaming Revolution

In a revealing announcement, iQIYI, China's premier online entertainment platform, presented viewership data for the significant 2025 National Day Holiday week. Capturing the period from October 1 to 7, the data uncovered a striking 11.2% increase in total viewing time, emphasizing the dynamic evolution of China's entertainment landscape.

Central to iQIYI's findings was the sustained appeal of drama intellectual properties, as new series like 'Silent Honor' and 'Fated Hearts' dominated viewer interest. Classics such as 'Ultimate Note' experienced renewed popularity, fueled by iQIYI's strategic limited free-access campaign, attributing a 21% rise in non-member engagement.

The holiday period also highlighted a seismic diversification in viewing experiences, with a 79.5% increase in in-car streaming suggesting shifts towards exclusively mobile and flexible content consumption. These trends underscore the transformation of entertainment into an adaptable and culturally rich experience.