Tragedy at Sea: A Holiday Turns Fatal

A Christmas holiday tour boat sinking off Indonesia's coast resulted in tragedy for Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martín's family. Rescue operations recovered three bodies, including Martín's. His wife, one child, and others were saved. Efforts continue with two of Martín's sons still missing.

Updated: 06-01-2026 20:53 IST
  Indonesia

On Tuesday, rescuers in Indonesia located a third body from the sunken tour boat that met disaster during a Christmas holiday trip, leaving the two sons of Spanish soccer coach Fernando Martín still missing.

The discovery was made near Pede beach after local fishermen came across debris nearly 14 kilometers from the initial sinking site, confirmed Fathur Rahman, head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Office. The tragedy unfolded for the 44-year-old Valencia CF Women's B coach and his family when their boat suffered engine failure and sank on December 26 in Indonesia's Komodo National Park.

While Martín's wife, one of their children, four crew members, and a guide were rescued shortly after the incident, Martin's and his daughter's bodies were later cremated in Bali per family preferences, stated East Nusa Tenggara Police spokesperson Ariasandy. The unfortunate event highlights ongoing concerns over Indonesia's lax safety regulations in its vast archipelago.

