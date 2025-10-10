Homecoming: Amplifying Women's Voices in Mental Health

A poignant new release, 'Homecoming: Mental Health Journeys of Resilience, Healing and Wholeness', delves into the struggles faced by women in India with severe mental health issues.

Authored by social entrepreneur Neha Kirpal and Dr. Nandini Murali, the book is published by Westland Books and showcases the real-life stories of 11 women leaders including entrepreneurs, psychiatrists, and activists. These narratives cover battles with depression, schizophrenia, and other severe conditions, highlighting the pressing need for better mental health systems.

The book effectively underscores the vast '95 per cent treatment gap' due to societal stigma and limited access to care, while promoting the integration of clinical expertise with lived experiences. 'Homecoming' aims to transition these narratives from the periphery to the mainstream, advocating for improved mental health awareness and support in India. Priced at Rs 499, the anthology is available for purchase both online and offline.