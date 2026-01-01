Left Menu

Mumbai's New Year Eve Traffic Crackdown: Fewer Drunk Driving Cases Booked

On New Year's Eve, the Mumbai police booked 211 individuals for drunk driving, showing a decrease compared to previous years. With over 1700 personnel deployed, the traffic police also fined over ₹1.31 crore for various infractions. Police Commissioner Deven Bharti reviewed security arrangements across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police recorded a decrease in drunk driving cases on New Year's Eve compared to previous years. With 211 cases recorded this year, the number is notably lower than the 283 cases in 2024 and 333 in 2025.

An extensive crackdown by the traffic police saw the deployment of over 1700 personnel at key locations throughout the city. The operation, which commenced on Wednesday evening and continued until Thursday morning, aimed to ensure a safe celebration for Mumbai residents.

In addition to drunk driving, motorists faced actions for breaches such as signal jumping and driving on the wrong side. The crackdown resulted in ₹1.31 crore in fines. Commissioner Deven Bharti also reviewed security measures, visiting areas like Marine Drive during the festivities.

