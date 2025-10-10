Tripura Lakes Revamp: Boosting Tourism & Development

Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura inaugurated three refurbished lakes on Friday at MBB College, a project completed with funding of Rs 33 crore from the Asian Development Bank.

The lakes have undergone extensive restoration, including installations like railings and pathways. In addition, 70,000 saplings were planted around the area, making it a promising recreational space.

This initiative fits into the broader agenda of enhancing Tripura's tourism appeal, with recent improvements to Dumbur Lake and Neermahal. A hotel venture with the Tata Group will add jobs, further benefiting the northeastern state's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)