Left Menu

Tripura Lakes Revamp: Boosting Tourism & Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated three renovated lakes at MBB College. Developed for Rs 33 crore with ADB funding, enhancements include illumination, pathways, and new sapling plantings. The initiative boosts local tourism, complemented by upgrades to key sites and a hotel project with Tata Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 17:46 IST
Tripura Lakes Revamp: Boosting Tourism & Development
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Manik Saha of Tripura inaugurated three refurbished lakes on Friday at MBB College, a project completed with funding of Rs 33 crore from the Asian Development Bank.

The lakes have undergone extensive restoration, including installations like railings and pathways. In addition, 70,000 saplings were planted around the area, making it a promising recreational space.

This initiative fits into the broader agenda of enhancing Tripura's tourism appeal, with recent improvements to Dumbur Lake and Neermahal. A hotel venture with the Tata Group will add jobs, further benefiting the northeastern state's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

 Global
2
Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

Retired Judge Conned in Rs 31 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam

 India
3
South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

South Korea Raises Alarm Over Safety in Cambodia Amid Online Scams

 South Korea
4
RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

RBI Moves to Streamline Regulations: Proposes Repeal of 9,000 Circulars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025