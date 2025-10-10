Left Menu

Bollywood and Fitness World Mourn Varinder Ghuman's Sudden Demise

The untimely death of bodybuilder and actor Varinder Ghuman at 42, reportedly due to cardiac arrest, has left a profound impact on both the fitness community and film industry. Renowned figures, including Salman Khan, paid tribute, highlighting Varinder's legacy as a cherished personality from Punjab.

Actor Salman Khan with late bodybuilder Varinder (Image soure: Salman's X account) . Image Credit: ANI
The sudden passing of renowned bodybuilder and actor Varinder Ghuman has cast a pall over the fitness and entertainment worlds. Ghuman, aged 42, reportedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest, a development that has shocked his extensive fan base and peers alike.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan publicly expressed his grief through a heartfelt message on X. 'Rest in peace praa. Vil misses paaji,' Khan wrote, fondly recalling the late Ghuman, who had appeared in Khan's 2023 film, Tiger 3. Salman also shared a nostalgic photograph from the set of 'Dabangg', emphasizing their bond.

Tributes also poured in from political quarters, with Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MP and former deputy chief minister of Punjab, extolling Varinder's virtues of hard work and discipline. Veterans of the film industry, including actress Nirmal Rishi, and actor Abhinav Shukla, also mourned the loss of the Gurdaspur native whose legacy continues to resonate widely.

