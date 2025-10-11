Left Menu

Jordi Alba: A Celebrated Soccer Career Comes to a Close

Jordi Alba, a celebrated soccer player, has announced his retirement after a distinguished career with Inter Miami and other top clubs. Alba shared his reflections on the decision, his career achievements, and his special on-field connection with Lionel Messi. A retirement tribute is planned for him at Inter Miami.

Jordi Alba, the renowned soccer player, announced his retirement following a storied career with Inter Miami, Barcelona, and the Spanish national team. In a heartfelt discussion ahead of an Inter Miami training session, Alba reflected on his decision, citing it as a personal and honest conclusion.

Alba will wrap up his illustrious career after the Major League Soccer playoffs, a career marked with trophies including six Spanish league titles and the 2015 Champions League trophy. Alba emphasized his pride in his achievements and the necessity of stepping aside.

Alba's special on-field connection with Lionel Messi was evident throughout their time together. Messi expressed his sentiments towards Alba, highlighting their unique synergy. Inter Miami plans to honor Alba with a retirement ceremony post their game against Atlanta United.

